College Sports

Walk-On’s Announces Program Awarding NIL Deals to Collegiate Athletes

By Total Food Service
 8 days ago
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a leading national franchise in the restaurant and casual dining space with over 50 locations across the U.S., announced recently its “Walk-On of the Week” program that will award Name, Image and Likeness deals to walk-on collegiate athletes across the country. Recipients of the weekly NIL deal will join the brand’s growing Family of Athletes, alongside brand Co-Owner Drew Brees and Franchisee Dak Prescott.

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

 https://totalfood.com/
