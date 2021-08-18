Cancel
Arbovale, WV

Doris Elisabeth Gillispie

 8 days ago

Doris Elisabeth Gillispie, 91, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Doris was born Sept. 8, 1929, at Frank, West Virginia, to the late Clyde and Margie Spencer-Simmons. She had a long career in federal service, finally retiring in 2002 from the United States Environmental Agency, where she headed up youth programs, after prior service as a civilian employee of the United States Air Force and with the United States Forest Service. She had the distinction of being one of very few civilian women in management roles at the Department of Defense in the early 1950s.

