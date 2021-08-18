Pine Knoll Shores returns to restricted access as COVID-19 cases in area rise

PINE KNOLL SHORES — With COVID-19 cases increasing again, the public’s access to Pine Knoll Shores facilities and municipal meetings is once again restricted. The town board of commissioners made its decision Aug. 11 at the regular meeting to reinstate certain measures intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, namely restricting attendance at town meetings to online participation and closing town hall and the public safety building to public entry. Additionally, only official town boards and committees may meet in town hall. Outside organizations may not use the facilities.