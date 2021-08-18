Carterican nets first-ever N.C. Billfish Series victory
MOREHEAD CITY — The first-ever N.C. Billfish Series wrapped up Saturday at Pirates Cove with Carterican of Atlantic Beach grabbing a close win over Builder’s Choice. The Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament wrapped up a seven-tournament series that begin in May with the Hatteras Village Offshore Open. The newly-named series took over for the dissolved N.C. Governor’s Cup Series, which was managed by the Division of Marine Fisheries.www.carolinacoastonline.com
