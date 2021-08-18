Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morehead City, NC

Carterican nets first-ever N.C. Billfish Series victory

By ZACK NALLY
carolinacoastonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOREHEAD CITY — The first-ever N.C. Billfish Series wrapped up Saturday at Pirates Cove with Carterican of Atlantic Beach grabbing a close win over Builder’s Choice. The Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament wrapped up a seven-tournament series that begin in May with the Hatteras Village Offshore Open. The newly-named series took over for the dissolved N.C. Governor’s Cup Series, which was managed by the Division of Marine Fisheries.

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Sailfish#Billfish#Builder S Choice#The Big Rock Tournament#Reel Quick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy