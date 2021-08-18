For one Detroit couple, a six-day power outage and $600 setback

After six long, dark days, the power has finally come back on for a Detroit family, but not without financial setback. Artavia and James Ballard, a 21-year-old mother and 32-year-old father featured in a Tuesday Detroit News story, said they lost $400 in groceries to last week's storms that left almost a million Michigan homes and businesses without power. That was in addition to $225 they had to spend on battery-powered oxygen tanks for their 1- and 3-year-old children, both born prematurely. The outage forced them to seek refuge at an aunt's, with at least one stint in the car "to avoid being a burden," The News reported.