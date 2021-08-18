Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Transition

TheInterMountain.com
 8 days ago

In reviving the Public Energy Authority, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave the appearance of doubling down on the state’s fossil fuels industries. His appointments included the senior vice president of a company that has been in the coal business since 1840, the executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, the president of the West Virginia Coal Association, and the former director of the state Division of Energy and former head of the Public Energy Authority under governors Joe Manchin and Earl Ray Tomblin.

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of West Virginia#West Virginians#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Akron, OHPosted by
James Stephens

FirstEnergy seeks a transition mapping designer

Akron, OH - A transition mapping designer is needed for FirstEnergy, an Akron-based electrical company. The capacity to conduct GIS database administrator activities for the Transmission Mapping division within FirstEnergy is required for the position of Designer.
Virginia StateWSET

Appalachian Power customers will see bill hike starting in October 2021

(WSET) — Appalachian Power customers will see an increase in their bills this fall. The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved, in part, an environmental rade adjustment clause proposed by the utility provider earlier this year. App Power sought to recover environmental compliance expenses associated with federal rules regulating the...
Virginia StatePosted by
Lootpress

Virginia regulators reject request for WVa plant upgrades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An electric utility will evaluate its next steps after regulators in Virginia rejected a rate increase request aimed at extending the life of some coal-fired generating plants in West Virginia, a company spokesman said. The Virginia Corporation Commission on Monday rejected American Electric Power subsidiary Appalachian...
Energy Industrywvgazettemail.com

Kayla Young: WV should invest in electric vehicles (Opinion)

As a delegate in the West Virginia Legislature serving as the minority chairwoman of the Small Business Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committee, I have long advocated for investing in a clean energy future for our state. Doing so will not only help battle the devastating effects of climate change and...
Wheeling, WVTheInterMountain.com

Diversification

There is value in walking in another person’s shoes. And while U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh wasn’t exactly suiting up for a day’s work in the Ohio County underground coal mine he visited recently, one would hope he learned a little more about the people whose livelihood are in jeopardy if the wrong decisions are made during the transition and diversification of our energy portfolio and economy.
Charleston, WVTheInterMountain.com

WVEDA announces $6M in economic development loans

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Economic Development Authority Board of Directors approved more than $6 million in loans to four businesses at its August meeting on Thursday. Loans were granted to businesses in Greenbrier, Nicholas, Mercer and Tucker counties. “We’re doing everything we can here in West Virginia to develop...
Charleston, WVTheInterMountain.com

WVDEP seeking public input on dilapidated structures

CHARLESTON — Earlier this year, the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 368, authorizing the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to develop a statewide program to assist county commissions and municipalities remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures. As part of the agency’s due diligence, the WVDEP is seeking information on...
Plattsburgh, NYWCAX

Hochul ‘fully prepared’ for transition of power

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - New York’s incoming governor, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, held her first public address Wednesday, a day after Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “I spoke with Governor Cuomo and he pledged his full support to a peaceful transition of power,” Hochul said.”It’s not what I asked for, however,...
Warsaw, INNews Now Warsaw

OrthoWorx Announces Leadership Transition

TIMES UNION REPORTS – OrthoWorx, the organization dedicated to sustaining and growing the Warsaw region’s position as the Orthopedic Capital of the World, on Tuesday announced a leadership transition and plan for sharpening its strategic focus. Effective Sept. 1, Brad Bishop will retire as OrthoWorx executive director and will be...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US to resume oil and gas leases

The Interior Department said it was complying with a court order from June. The US Interior Department said August 24 that it would continue with the sale of oil and gas drilling rights on federal lands and waters following legal rulings. The department announce... Please sign in to access the...
Harrison County, WVTheInterMountain.com

Officials punt on enforcing new law

CHARLESTON — State and local education officials and West Virginia’s regulator of sports at middle and high schools continue to deflect responsibility for a new law prohibiting transgender female student-athletes from playing in girl’s and women’s sports according to court documents. The Harrison County Board of Education, the state Board...
Environmentutilitydive.com

Making FERC hot can keep the climate cool

The following is a contributed article by Devin Hartman, director of energy and environmental policy at the R Street Institute. Although clean energy subsidies dominate headlines, policymakers are beginning to appreciate the foremost imperative in the clean transition: overhauling archaic regulation. While Congress debates how to spend tens of billions of taxpayer dollars on clean energy and transmission, reforms that break the regulatory logjam would unleash trillions in private investment toward the clean transition.
Chicago, ILWIFR

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to improve transportation in the state

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of the Rebuild Illinois plan to improve transportation infrastructure, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 253 into law, which creates a program to “improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the state’s transportation system.”. “I’m proud that Illinois is a supply chain hub for the...
Environmenttimebusinessnews.com

How Carbon Offsetting and Sourcing Helps Reduce Carbon emissions

Carbon offsetting is an environmental activity in which companies or individuals to offset their Carbon emissions against the Carbon emissions of other companies or individuals. For what can not be offset, perhaps because of a lack of technological infrastructure or prohibitively expensive costs, individuals and companies can still compensate for their inevitable Carbon emissions by purchasing Carbon offsetting credits. This process can either be purchased from offsetting companies or through a Carbon offsetting program.
Randolph County, WVTheInterMountain.com

Firm hired to investigate Randolph 911, OEM situation

ELKINS — In a special call meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Randolph County Commission voted to hire a firm to investigate a situation which has led to all three of the county’s top 911 and Operations of Emergency Management officials being suspended with pay. Also during the meeting, commissioners decided to...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce $341K to Marshall University for diabetes research

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $341,768 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to Marshall University for diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic research. This project will study how kidneys regulate sodium levels in the body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy