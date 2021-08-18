Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NJ Gov. Murphy Signs Bill To Provide Small Businesses $135M in Federal Aid

By Total Food Service
Posted by 
Total Food Service
Total Food Service
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation late last month providing additional aid to small businesses as the state continues to provide support to small businesses as they recover from the pandemic. The bill provides $135 million to small businesses throughout the state and will be administered by the Economic Development Authority as part of its Phase IV Emergency Grant Program and NJ Community Stage Relief Grant Program.

totalfood.com

Comments / 0

Total Food Service

Total Food Service

New York City, NY
222
Followers
608
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

 https://totalfood.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Zwicker
Person
Vince Mazzeo
Person
Dawn Addiego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnamese#Njeda#Senate#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Total Food Service

New Law Requires NYC Employers to Offer IRAs to Employees

Article contributed by Jonathan J. Boyles, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. New York City recently passed legislation that will require all employers with five or more employees to participate in a City-sponsored retirement program (the “NYC Program”), unless the employer already offers a retirement plan to its employees (for example, a 401(k) or SIMPLE IRA plan).

Comments / 0

Community Policy