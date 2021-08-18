NJ Gov. Murphy Signs Bill To Provide Small Businesses $135M in Federal Aid
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation late last month providing additional aid to small businesses as the state continues to provide support to small businesses as they recover from the pandemic. The bill provides $135 million to small businesses throughout the state and will be administered by the Economic Development Authority as part of its Phase IV Emergency Grant Program and NJ Community Stage Relief Grant Program.totalfood.com
