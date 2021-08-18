3 might be the magic number for COVID-19 vaccine doses, Yale immunologist explains
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to announce that most vaccine-eligible Americans should get a COVID-19 booster shot after eight months. Allowing booster shots for all Americans, not just those with weak immune systems, would be a little controversial, since the 200 million doses of vaccine might be better used in countries with little supply and fewer vaccinated people. But there's also the question of what happens next? Will the COVID-19 vaccine become an annual thing, like the flu shot?theweek.com
Comments / 3