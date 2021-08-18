Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

3 might be the magic number for COVID-19 vaccine doses, Yale immunologist explains

By Peter Weber
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to announce that most vaccine-eligible Americans should get a COVID-19 booster shot after eight months. Allowing booster shots for all Americans, not just those with weak immune systems, would be a little controversial, since the 200 million doses of vaccine might be better used in countries with little supply and fewer vaccinated people. But there's also the question of what happens next? Will the COVID-19 vaccine become an annual thing, like the flu shot?

theweek.com

Comments / 3

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Dosing#Americans#Politico#Covid#Yale School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, explained

From the start, U.S. health officials have advised that recipients of COVID-19 vaccines be monitored for 15 minutes afterward in case of a severe allergic reaction — 30 minutes for those with a history of serious allergies. The precaution was prompted in part by an ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech and...
Public Healthdeseret.com

This COVID-19 vaccine might stop the delta variant better than others

A new study has raised concerns about how well the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines really work against the delta variant, worrying high-level officials. Does Pfizer stop the delta variant? What about Moderna?. The study — which has been published on medrxiv and has not been peer-reviewed — found that...
Onslow County, NCwcti12.com

A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine possibly needed

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — U.S. health officials are now talking about the possibility of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some who got either the Moderna or Pfizer shots may be eligible to roll up their sleeves for a third dose of the vaccine as soon as September 20.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Additional Dose of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Not Yet Available at FCPH

(Fargo, ND) -- At this time, Fargo Cass Public Health is unable to offer the additional COVID-19 vaccine dose at their walk-in clinics or by appointment. FCPH continues to focus COVID-19 response efforts on providing first and second vaccine doses, conducting testing and screening five days a week and communicating updated COVID-19 information.
Colorado Statecbslocal.com

Colorado Doctor Explains Who’s Most Likely To Benefit From Another COVID Vaccine Dose

DENVER (CBS4) – Doctors say a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine could be most beneficial to those with a weaker immune system where the initial two shots were not enough to help them gain as much protection from the virus as others. The Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Thursday for immunocompromised individuals.
Philadelphia, PAinvesting.com

U.S. administers 356.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 356,433,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 415,957,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 355,768,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....
Sciencewpde.com

After recommending a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose, U.S. health leaders explain science

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Top U.S. health leaders met Wednesday to share the science they said worries them about the coronavirus vaccine's ability to continue protecting people from hospitalization and death. It's lead them to recommend a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, serving as a "boost" for fully-vaccinated people who are 18 and older.
Richmond, VAchathamstartribune.com

VDH considering third dose, booster dose for COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is monitoring discussion at the federal level and the possibility of mRNA vaccine booster doses (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), following approval last week of third doses for immunocompromised persons. “In Virginia, we are monitoring the situation and planning through all of the...
Public HealthHealthline

COVID-19 by the Numbers: Vaccinated Continue to Be Protected

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing surges in cases across the United States, and because vaccination coverage is uneven within the states, there is higher transmission. New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to be largely limited to the unvaccinated, and only a small percentage of vaccinated people experience breakthrough infections.
Public HealthKTBS

Third COVID-19 vaccine dose for those with underlying conditions

SHREVEPORT, La. - A third COVID-19 vaccine dose is available to certain people after the CDC revised its recommendation and the FDA amended its' emergency authorization. Ochsner Health held a media briefing Monday to discuss the new recommendation and answering questions. Who qualifies for the additional dose?. As of Aug.16,...
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

India Might Have Covid-19 Vaccines For Children By September

NEW DELHI — A Covid-19 vaccine could be available for use in Indian children by September or soon after it. “Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin [made in India by Bharat Biotech] are underway for children between the age of 2 and 18 years,” Priya Abraham, director of the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology, said in an interview with the Department of Science and Technology.
New Haven, CTctexaminer.com

Yale New Haven and Saint Barnabas Doctors Explain “Long COVID”

Concerns about the new Delta variant and its rapid spread have sparked new discussions over mask requirements and vaccine mandates, particularly in Connecticut’s schools. But medical professionals are also weighing a relatively new concern — physical and psychological symptoms that may affect an undetermined number of patients, including a small number of children, for months after an initial infection.

Comments / 3

Community Policy