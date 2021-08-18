Cancel
First look images from Fear the Walking Dead season 7

By Amie Cranswick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its premiere this October, a new batch of images have been released for the seventh season of AMC zombie drama series Fear the Walking Dead; take a look here…. Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like. And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves – even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

