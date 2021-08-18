Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Workstream Looks to Revolutionize How Industry Recruits and Trains Talent

By Total Food Service
Posted by 
Total Food Service
Total Food Service
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Workstream hopes to bring hiring into the modern era using text, automation, and the latest technology. Recruiting, hiring, and on-boarding hourly employees effectively and efficiently has always been a challenge for the restaurant and hospitality industry. Workstream wants to streamline the entire process to maximize efficiency and allow business owners to focus solely on maximizing their customer’s dining experience.

totalfood.com

Comments / 0

Total Food Service

Total Food Service

New York City, NY
222
Followers
608
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

 https://totalfood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Career Development & Advicehealthleadersmedia.com

Non-Job-Specific Areas of Focus for Employee Training

When training staff for their specific job, be sure to include other nonspecific areas that warrant attention. — This article wasfirst published August 24, 2021, by HR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Employee training has traditionally focused on a job’s specifics—for example, a payroll specialist should be trained...
Internetstjohnsource.com

USVI Businesses Benefit From Virtual Training on Google Business Tools

Businesses in the U.S. Virgin Islands recently benefited from training sessions that provided tips, tricks and advice related to maximizing their presence on digital marketing channels such as Google and Yelp. More than 150 individuals from across the territory participated in the free Zoom sessions, which were sponsored by the...
Career Development & AdviceComputerworld

The Proactive CIO: managing the employee experience

What makes a proactive CIO? To start, one who has broken from the norms and found a different way. Given the events of COVID, employees work differently, and the CIO needs to work differently, too. As one Gartner analyst summed up, “What COVID has done is forced us to leapfrog five to 10 years, or more in some sectors.” With an eye on the future, proactive IT departments solve problems before employees find them and make employee experience the center of everything they do. This eGuide will show you how to stop reacting and start innovating to improve your employees’ digital experience.
Educationaithority.com

Virtual Reality to Revolutionize Remote Education and Training

Dallas Tech Guru Launches Ebook to Define New Age of Learning. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new need for virtual learning. CEO of From the Future, Mike Christian, has written an educational eBook about the solutions and benefits that Virtual Reality can provide to students and educators. Christian goes into detail about the potential impact of immersive learning from the digitization of formal approaches to education, such as learning by doing, to gifting students and instructors with virtual superpowers.
Industrylpgasmagazine.com

Propane industry positions to recruit for the long term

No matter where we turn in this country, we hear that finding and keeping new employees is a significant issue for most employers. The lingering concerns about the pandemic, government-enhanced unemployment benefits and the unsettled nature of many businesses have added to the normal challenges of keeping a competent workforce in place.
Technologygeekwire.com

Webinar: Hiring tech talent – What recruiters are looking for

The third webinar in a series that gives an inside view from industry leaders with behind-the-scenes perspectives. Discover invaluable insights from hiring managers, recruiters, professionals, and administrators that can be found easily. Title: Hiring tech talent – What recruiters are looking for. Description: The tech industry is a vibrant and...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

New Recruiting Service Allows More Companies to Find Technical Talent for Less

Decide Consulting launched a new recruiting service with one thing in mind: The traditional recruiting model needs an overhaul. The demand for technical talent has never been higher. Traditional recruiting fees, based on a percentage of salary, just do not work for many startups or growing companies. Decide Consulting's new...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Looking To Hire Creative & Talent Analytics

The Analyst, Creative & Talent Analytics is responsible for supporting internal stakeholders through qualitative and quantitative analytics, specifically with respect to WWE’s creative and talent performance. This role will be responsible for reporting and analysis, automated dashboards, scorecards, and data quality. Key Responsibilities:. Support various business groups, including Creative Writing,...
Miami, FLfiu.edu

FIU Business to launch new data-driven MBA in Business Analytics

FIU Business will introduce an MBA in Business Analytics program, incorporating data analysis and information technology into a comprehensive MBA curriculum. The program begins in January of 2022. The 16-month program includes online and in-person evening classes. Nearly half of the program’s 15-course curriculum focuses on data management, reporting, and...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BioPlus is revolutionizing the water industry

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): BioPlus, a decade old Ahmedabad based company is making strides in the healthy water industry with its inventive and ingenious products. With a vision to create highly beneficial water products while keeping the budget of the customers in mind, BioPlus has made its name...
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Online Project Management Courses

Whether you're looking to upskill to strengthen your skill set or for a new role, getting a certification in project management is a great step to take. Additional certifications can strengthen your resume, or teach you something interesting. Here's the eight best free and paid online project management courses that...
Agriculturebasinbusinessjournal.com

High-tech orchard: Drones, sensors poised to revolutionize apple industry

GRANDVIEW — It’s 16 acres of the “apple from hell.”. That’s how Gilbert Plath of Washington Fruit and Produce in Yakima describes this plot of land devoted to growing Honeycrisp apples near Grandview. “Every single problem in the book,” Plath said. “That’s what it’s got.”. Developed in the 1970s and...
Salida, COChaffee County Times

Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer

Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer Service Representative to our Salida location. Must be outgoing, organized and excited to learn new skills every day. Hours are M-F 8am to 5pm. Benefits available. Please email your resume to Brandon.wrigley@mahnkeautobody.com or call 719-539-7359.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ubiquity Names Peg Johnson to Lead Growing Fintech Business

Payments Veteran Joins BPO to Integrate Suite of Services for Challenger Banks and Fintechs. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Peg Johnson as Senior Vice President, Fintech.
EconomyTimes Union

Call for Entries Issued for 9th Annual Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the 9th Annual 2022 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence. We have expanded the sales and customer service awards program to also include marketing, business development, and operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy