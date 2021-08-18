Workstream Looks to Revolutionize How Industry Recruits and Trains Talent
Workstream hopes to bring hiring into the modern era using text, automation, and the latest technology. Recruiting, hiring, and on-boarding hourly employees effectively and efficiently has always been a challenge for the restaurant and hospitality industry. Workstream wants to streamline the entire process to maximize efficiency and allow business owners to focus solely on maximizing their customer's dining experience.
