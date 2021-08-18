Workstream Looks to Revolutionize How Industry Recruits and Trains Talent

What makes a proactive CIO? To start, one who has broken from the norms and found a different way. Given the events of COVID, employees work differently, and the CIO needs to work differently, too. As one Gartner analyst summed up, “What COVID has done is forced us to leapfrog five to 10 years, or more in some sectors.” With an eye on the future, proactive IT departments solve problems before employees find them and make employee experience the center of everything they do. This eGuide will show you how to stop reacting and start innovating to improve your employees’ digital experience.