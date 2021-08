Binance has hired Richard Teng to become their CEO in Singapore to cross the regulatory curve. This has been a hurdle for the exchange in the present weeks. Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange that provides an online platform for trading various cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2017, domiciled in the Cayman Islands, and provides a crypto wallet for traders to store their electronic funds. Binance is currently the largest exchange in the world in terms of the daily trading volume.