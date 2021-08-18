Big 12 teams face forfeits if virus keeps them from playing

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced very simple COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming season. If you do not have enough players to compete, you forfeit the game. As Fitz explains, the wide use of the vaccine should cut down on the most serious cases of COVID and shouldn't leave teams so short of numbers that they cannot play, but Kansas State coach Chris Klieman pushed his team through the pandemic in 2020, playing every game even if there was a game or two that he could have elected not to take the field with a depleted roster..