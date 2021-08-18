Cancel
Big 12 teams face forfeits if virus keeps them from playing

 8 days ago

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 teams unable to play a game this fall because of COVID-19, or any other reasons, will have to forfeit and be given a loss in the conference standings. The Big 12 released its game threshold policy Tuesday. A no contest would be declared only...

