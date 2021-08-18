Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, IN

MSD heads back to class

Evening Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetropolitan School District of Steuben County schools open the school year Tuesday, the final Steuben County school district to start the 2021-22 year. Above, Theresa Werner, an aide at Hendry Park Elementary School, greets students as they head to the school. At right, aide Cheryl Miller offers some comfort to a student as he heads in. The first day of school had many parents and staff at the schools wondering if they might end up with a fog delay after Steuben County ended up socked in with fog that developed mainly during the commute to school.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Steuben County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Education
County
Steuben County, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msd#First Day Of School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy