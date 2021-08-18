Flood Advisory issued for City of Martinsville, City of Radford, City of Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 02:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: City of Martinsville; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR HENRY, FLOYD, GILES, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PULASKI, FRANKLIN AND ROANOKE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE, THE CITY OF RADFORD, THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF SALEM At 400 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicates that heavy rainfall has diminished this morning, leaving only light to occasionally moderate rain across the advisory area. However, runoff from pockets of heavy rain earlier in the morning will continue to collect in local creeks and rivers, which may have pushed them out of their banks. Localized flooding may be ongoing in low spots and in poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke... Blacksburg Salem... Christiansburg Radford... Martinsville Pulaski This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River, Altoona Branch, Back Creek, Archies Creek and Anglin Branch.