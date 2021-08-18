Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for City of Martinsville, City of Radford, City of Roanoke by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 02:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: City of Martinsville; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR HENRY, FLOYD, GILES, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PULASKI, FRANKLIN AND ROANOKE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE, THE CITY OF RADFORD, THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF SALEM At 400 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicates that heavy rainfall has diminished this morning, leaving only light to occasionally moderate rain across the advisory area. However, runoff from pockets of heavy rain earlier in the morning will continue to collect in local creeks and rivers, which may have pushed them out of their banks. Localized flooding may be ongoing in low spots and in poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke... Blacksburg Salem... Christiansburg Radford... Martinsville Pulaski This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River, Altoona Branch, Back Creek, Archies Creek and Anglin Branch.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Patrick County, VA
County
Henry County, VA
City
Pulaski, VA
City
Floyd, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
County
Montgomery County, VA
County
Franklin County, VA
County
Giles County, VA
County
Floyd County, VA
City
Radford, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Salem, VA
County
Roanoke County, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Roanoke Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy