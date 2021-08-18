Cancel
Technology

T-Mobile data breach has users scrambling to protect personal information

By CNN
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srBrI_0bUpY93V00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A major hack of one of the country’s largest cellular providers is having some people scrambling to protect their personal information.

T-Mobile announced Monday they’re investigating a data breach. The company said they’re still investigating the extent of the breach and if it’s going to impact customers.

The company said it is “actively investigating” claims that hackers took customers’ information from T-Mobile servers. The company said they’re “confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed.”

Robert Mason, the owner and operator of “Rob the Phone Doctor” on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers said the company will have some work to do to get to the bottom of the hack and to find a way of preventing it from happening in the future.

“They will make an assessment of what information was breached and how it can be interpreted and then re-used,” said Mason.

Mason said data breaches like the one T-Mobile is experiencing are becoming more common because of how much personal information is stored online.

“To be the bearer of bad news, this is the life in which we live,” said Mason. “We have to understand this is part of what’s going to happen by putting everything electronically in there.”

Mason said there is action you can take right now to prevent becoming a victim. The first thing Mason said to do is check to see if you’ve enabled two-factor authentication on your device.

For example-if someone signs into an unknown computer using your information, you would receive a notification on your phone notifying you someone has signed into an unknown device. It would then ask you to approve the device or deny it.

”What I do on my phone is reflected on what I do on my tablet, which is reflected on what I do on my laptop,” Mason said.

He also urges everyone to manually go into their phone’s settings and update their software.

“Throughout the years that’s always been a point of access for theft of identity,” Mason warns.

If you’re not sure if you’ve been hit, Mason said to keep your eyes peeled for an email from T-Mobile.

