LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Apparently, the sunken place has sunken all the way down to Georgia as Trump-humping Republican and former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker has moved back to the Peach State after living in Texas for decades—a move many are speculating is all about him planing to run for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022.