Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival returns to Sugar Mountain Resort

SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The second Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival returned to Sugar Mountain this weekend featuring artists from all up and down the East Coast. Running from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, the festival had art of all mediums including pottery, jewelry, photography, painting and more. While the artists come from far and wide, many said they will be continuing to attend events in the High Country, such as the Woolly Worm Festival, giving locals more opportunities to see their beautiful work again.