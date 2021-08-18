The why of bird language

For as long as I can remember Audubon has touted bird watching as a wonderful way for almost anyone, anywhere, to connect with the natural world through the enjoyment of birds. Birds are wildlife that come to us in our back yards, in our parks and in the wonderful forests and wild lands that we have in abundance here in Pennsylvania. The message has also been that birding can be a lifetime activity, not something we “outgrow” like our favorite athletic endeavor. My wife, Joan, and I have recently fully experienced just how accurate that Audubon message really is.