Infringing on the safety of others is neither a right nor a privilege. We are a free society living in a democracy. This gives the individual the right to make decisions that are legal and do not adversely affect others. Not wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle alone is one example. However, when the individual’s action could adversely affect others, rules have been established for the protection of those others. Yelling “fire” in a crowded theater is an example of that.www.kpcnews.com
