Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Infringing on the safety of others is neither a right nor a privilege

Evening Star
 8 days ago

Infringing on the safety of others is neither a right nor a privilege. We are a free society living in a democracy. This gives the individual the right to make decisions that are legal and do not adversely affect others. Not wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle alone is one example. However, when the individual’s action could adversely affect others, rules have been established for the protection of those others. Yelling “fire” in a crowded theater is an example of that.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Public Healthnewspressnow.com

COVID safety measures should be about responsibility, not rights

The coronavirus is still a threat, yet some people don’t see the need to get a vaccination or wear a mask to defeat it. Many believe a mask mandate is unconstitutional. In fact, more than a few states have laws barring people from covering their faces in public. Many of these ordinances were passed in regards to deterring the hood-wearing Ku Klux Klan hate group.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Jen Solomon: When personal freedom infringes on the health of others

What is the magic number where everyone takes COVID-19 seriously? People remain undeterred by the statistics and wide-ranging consequences, unmoved by the repeated warnings and pleas from the medical community. Doubters, unconvinced by studies illustrating both the efficacy and safety of the vaccine and mask-wearing, continue to proudly or complacently...
Public Healthbuckscountycouriertimes.com

States have a right to defend public safety

States value the rights and freedoms we have and will fight to defend them. Very noble. However, all rights and freedoms come with limitations because without limitations, we have anarchy. We have the right and freedom to drive a car around this wonderful country, but only if the car is registered and we have a driver's license. We have freedom of speech, until what we say hurts or puts someone else in danger because it is not true.
Fremont, INEvening Star

We are living in a 'pandemic environment' right now

Your Aug. 20 story “Fremont violates law in executive board meeting” was disappointing, distasteful and misleading. It was not based on any public complaint but trying to elicit one, a stirring of drama where there wasn't any, and a crying to state attorneys simply because you got uninvited to a brainstorming session.
Public HealthMartinsville Bulletin

COVID deniers: You have no 'right' to make others sick

I was going to write this column about the awkward adjustments we were all gladly having to make as we returned to life as we used to know it. Seeing movies in theaters. Working again in an actual office in actual clothing instead of sweatpants or pajamas. Being able to...
PharmaceuticalsHarvard Health

Is vaccine misinformation affecting our health?

In a recent webinar presented by the Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, Matthew Baum, the Marvin Kalb Professor of Global Communications, and a team of principal investigators with the COVID States Project explained the results of their latest report. A series of 19 surveys conducted...
EducationPosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado’s American Academy Of Pediatrics Pushes For Universal Mask Mandates In Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wants state leaders to enact universal mask mandates for all schools and day cares in the state. The group sent a letter to Gov. Jared Police, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials pushing for action. (credit: CBS) The chapter says the mandates would be in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Further, the group cites masks would help protect children who cannot get vaccinated, yet, and help prevent spreading COVID-19. “The...
Kidsnationalgeographic.com

What kids really think about masks, vaccines, and in-person school

2021 is going to be a back-to-school year like no other. Since March 2020, most students have been attending classes either 100 percent remotely or through some kind of hybrid model. But after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommended that schools reopen their doors, those students are now returning to in-person learning.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA authorises third Covid vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines to enable the use of a third dose in some immunocompromised people. The additional dose is particularly intended for solid organ transplant recipients or those with conditions that are regarded...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND American Academy of Pediatrics call on school boards to adopt COVID policy consistent with the CDC and AAP

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health care professionals across the state are urging school districts to heighten COVID-19 mitigation efforts before school starts. The North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to the North Dakota School Boards Association and all School Boards in North Dakota asking them to adopt COVID policies consistent with the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.
AgricultureNew York Post

People taking horse, cow de-wormer for supposed COVID-19 treatment

The FDA is reminding Americans they are not livestock, amid a rise in poison-control calls from people suffering side effects after taking a horse and cow de-wormer to supposedly treat COVID-19. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the federal Food and Drug...
Pharmaceuticalssetexasrecord.com

Full FDA Vaccine Approval and the Law

On Monday morning, the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This is an even faster approval than Pfizer has hoped for, as the most optimistic date had been early September. Until now, all COVID-19 vaccines have had only EUA - Emergency Use Authorization. Full approval of even...
Industryhealthday.com

Stop Using Ivermectin Veterinary Drug to Treat COVID-19, FDA Urges

MONDAY, Aug. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Taking a drug meant for horses and cattle to prevent or treat COVID-19 is dangerous and could be fatal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. The agency has received multiple reports of people who have been hospitalized after "self-medicating with ivermectin intended...

Comments / 0

Community Policy