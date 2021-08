Are These Top Health Care Stocks Worth Buying Now?. You can’t deny that health care is one of, if not the most vital industries in the world today. As such, health care stocks would be among the hot stocks to buy in the stock market now. For one thing, there is plenty of exciting news surrounding the industry amidst the current pandemic. This would be the case from FDA drug approvals to the latest clinical trial findings on state-of-the-art treatments. Whether you are looking to make a defensive play or favor explosive gains, there could be top health care stocks for you.