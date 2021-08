MT. CLARE, W.Va. (WV News) — Of all the high school golf teams that play regularly at Bel Meadow Golf Club, Lincoln might be the one that has mastered the course the most. In a match against South Harrison, Preston and Grafton under less than ideal weather conditions Tuesday, the Cougars delivered their third first-place team finish at Bel Meadow in less than two weeks, shooting a combined 136 between their three best individuals.