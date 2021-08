The late-round draft pick out of UCLA is getting a lot of serious publicity because of his versatility to play running back, wide receiver and kick returner. He’s getting a lot of praise too from the Browns coaching staff for his studious approach to the game. Spending many evenings up late studying the playbook and mastering his craft is what Felton is all about. He might end up giving a veteran player like running back D’Earnest Johnson a run for his money. With his ability to shift from a running back to a wideout in a split second like Clark Kellogg changing in a phone booth into Superman might be too much to overcome for challengers to Felton. He might be the steal of the draft by the Browns!