Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

The unsung importance of casual relationships for older adults

By JUDITH GRAHAM Kaiser Health News
nny360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, Vincent Keenan traveled from Chicago to Charlottesville, Va., for a wedding — his first trip out of town since the start of the pandemic. “Hi there!” he called out to customers at a gas station where he’d stopped on his way to the airport. “How’s your day going?” he said he asked the Transportation Security Administration agent who checked his ID. “Isn’t this wonderful?” he exclaimed to guests at the wedding, most of whom were strangers.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Police#Somalia#The University Of Essex#Adelphi University#Covid#Texan#Harvard#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
RecipesSFGate

Bringing Older Adults Back to the Dinner Table

Home Instead brings awareness to the importance of connecting with seniors during mealtime. Now more than ever, we recognize the importance of human connection, but few realize how a lack of connection affects our daily behaviors, especially for older adults. In fact, a survey from Home Instead, Inc. found that older adults who eat most meals alone are more than twice as likely to be lonely, leading to a poorer diet compared to those who enjoy meals in the company of others.
Mental HealthWTAX

Cognitive function improves in older adults with people who listen, offer support

New York University researchers found that adults ages 65 and older, who reported having friends and family in their lives who listen to them when they need to talk, had significant signs of “cognitive resilience,” compared to peers who did not have this social support. Cognitive resilience is a measure of the brain’s ability to function better than would be expected for the amount of physical aging or disease-related changes to which it has been exposed. Study co-author, Dr. Joel Salinas said in a press release, “This study adds to growing evidence that people can take steps, either for themselves or the people they care about most, to increase the odds they’ll slow down cognitive aging or prevent the development of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.” (UPI)
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Addressing the Impact of Loneliness on Older Adults' Nutritional Habits

Seniors who eat most of their meals alone are more than twice as likely to feel lonely compared to those who enjoy meals with others. According to a survey conducted by Home Instead, Inc.,  social isolation can be deeply impactful, causing lonely seniors to skip more than 20 percent of their total meals each year.
SocietyMedicalXpress

More than 10% of older adults at risk of elder abuse

More than 1 in 10 older adults in New York state—over 360,000 people—may become victims of elder mistreatment over the next decade, estimates a first-of-its-kind study by collaborators from Cornell and the University of Toronto. They determined that poor health is a major risk factor, and that people who transition...
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Good caregiver crucial to well-being of older adults

Aging is a natural progression of life. It is a rite of passage. As people grow older their physical strength deteriorates and their mental stability can change. With age progression, various medical issues begin to appear. Some common ailments are: high and low blood pressure, diabetes, heart failure, arthritis, cancer, joint pains, bladder and kidney infections, as well as lung and breathing issues. Unfortunately, these physical changes begin the process of seniors feeling a loss of power.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Rugs may be a risk not worth taking for older adults

Rugs are meant to make a home feel warm and comfortable, but for older residents, they can be dangerous decor. Uneven walking surfaces in high-traffic areas of the home can trip up those who aren’t as steady as they used to be on their feet, as emergency responders have seen firsthand. Loose rugs can be easy for older people to trip on.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Older Adults Face 'Double Whammy' As Pandemic Lingers

GALESBURG - Older adults are more vulnerable to hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and those in long-term care settings were among the first groups to experience restrictions on face-to-face contact. So for a year-and-a-half, older individuals had the double burden of age-related diminishing social circles and the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures that required physical distancing and enforced isolation. Dr. Denise Dechow (pronounced DECK-oh), DO, a psychiatrist at OSF HealthCare Continue Reading
Ithaca, NYNewswise

Elder abuse impacts over 10% of older adults in NY

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – More than 1 in 10 older adults in New York state may become victims of elder mistreatment over the next decade, according to a new study from Cornell University and the University of Toronto. In the study, researchers determined poor health is a major risk...
Workoutssouthernminn.com

Exercise tips for older adults

Whether you are a casual exerciser or a competitive athlete, here are some eating and exercising strategies to help you. Because fiber gives you a feeling of fullness but doesn’t contain a lot of calories, fiber-rich foods are a good choice for exercisers who want to lose weight. Eating enough fiber-rich foods to have regular bowel movements both enhances sports comfort and promotes good health. The foods richest in fiber include bran cereals and breads and other whole-grain foods. Fruits and veggies are second best.
CharitiesTechCrunch

The gray revolution: Fundraising within the older adult space

But one of the things I’ve learned on my journey in co-founding my latest startup is that technology should be enabling and accessible to all, and nowhere is this more critical than for empowering our older adults. Older adults are one of the most underrepresented audiences for new technology products...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
northfortynews

Publisher’s Letter: Senior Citizen or Older Adult

Saturday, August 21 is National Senior Citizens Day. As we were creating this special edition, our staff had spirited conversations about what to call it. Some felt the word “senior” was a put-down. Others felt it was a compliment. We never came to a consensus, except that the term senior is used quite regularly for our more experienced population. If you are a senior in high school or a senior in college, you’ve attained a certain level of schooling and people look up to that. We chose the term “Senior edition” to denote a sense of accomplishment.
SocietyFrederick News-Post

Inequity in community support for older adults

Many Americans believe their communities are doing a good job meeting the needs of older adults, but white people may be better equipped than people of color to age within their communities, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll finds more...
Colorado Springs, COepcan.com

Companionship diet can help older adults thrive

The pandemic has caused feelings of isolation and depression amongst older adults, and the solution to this issue may be just as simple as a hot meal among friends and family. According to a survey from Home Instead, seniors who eat most of their meals alone are more than twice as likely to feel lonely compared to those who enjoy meals with others, leading to feelings of isolation and poor eating habits.  
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy