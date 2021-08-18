Cancel
Seneca Falls, NY

FLX WEEKLY: Megan Marley & Trendy Confidence (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago

Mynderse Academy senior Megan Marley was the winner of the first prize award in the Finger Lakes Community College Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Investor Panel competition earlier this year. Megan will be in-studio with Sydney Radka and Jim Sinicropi to talk about the competition and her new business, Trendy Confidence, a motivational clothing brand that sparks and inspires confidence.

State police arrested a Palmyra man following a sex assault investigation in Wayne County. On Monday troopers arrested Joshua Capriotti, ... MORE

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a 38-year-old man following a domestic incident. Nicolas Blevins, 38, is ... MORE

The Small Business Administration says that more than 340,000 applications have been received from borrowers for forgiveness of Paycheck Protection ... MORE

WHITE HOUSE: Nursing homes will need to have fully-vaccinated staffs or lose federal funding

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the federal government is going to require nursing home staff to be vaccinated ... MORE

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Lake Guardian responds to Kathy Hochul’s inaugural address

Following Governor Hochul’s inaugural address to the State today, Seneca Lake Guardian issued the following statement:. “After tuning into Governor Hochul’s address, we appreciate her bold commitments to combatting the Delta variant, providing much needed economic relief to New Yorkers, and bringing back transparency to Albany. However, we were disappointed by the lack of immediate environmental priorities her incoming administration will pursue. As long time residents of the Finger Lakes, we are passionate about protecting our home and all that reside here. This region is full of precious wildlife, agriculture, and ecosystems which contribute to a flourishing agritourism industry that remains a significant economic driver for the state.
FingerLakes1.com

Can Gov. Hochul make a clean break from Cuomo policies that hurt the Finger Lakes’ environment?

There’s new hope for responsible environmental regulation in the Finger Lakes when Kathy Hochul replaces Andrew Cuomo as governor of New York shortly after midnight tonight. Hochul will have a chance to begin enforcing the state environmental quality review act, or SEQRA, which the Cuomo Administration has repeatedly sidestepped at the behest of out-of-state financial interests.

