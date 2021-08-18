With ‘Pressure Machine,’ The Killers bring everyone to Utah’s hidden side

The Killers have released another album, and it’s basically all about Utah. In mid-August, The Killers dropped the new studio album, “Pressure Machine,” which explores the hidden side of Utah. In the album, lead singer Brandon Flowers, who lived in Nephi, when he was young, reflects on his boyhood living in the small Utah town. Throughout the album, we hear snippets of small-town residents — from Nephi or Spanish Fork, it seems — who reflect on their lives. The album is packed with discussion about living up to expectations and losing out on your dreams. It’s a deep album, one packed with reflection and rusted reminiscence.