With ‘Pressure Machine,’ The Killers bring everyone to Utah’s hidden side
Brandon Flowers felt the pressure. Flowers — the lead singer of The Killers, a band that has been around for nearly two decades — is familiar with releasing music. Like a machine, his band has dropped seven studio albums, one live album, three compilation albums and one video album. He’s dropped a separate pair of solo albums, too. So the singing, the lyrics didn’t make him nervous. No, not that part. Rather, it was the songs. The songs — featured on the album “Pressure Machine,” which was released on Friday, Aug. 13 — made him nervous.www.deseret.com
Comments / 0