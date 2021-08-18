Cancel
Utah State

With ‘Pressure Machine,’ The Killers bring everyone to Utah’s hidden side

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
Brandon Flowers felt the pressure. Flowers — the lead singer of The Killers, a band that has been around for nearly two decades — is familiar with releasing music. Like a machine, his band has dropped seven studio albums, one live album, three compilation albums and one video album. He’s dropped a separate pair of solo albums, too. So the singing, the lyrics didn’t make him nervous. No, not that part. Rather, it was the songs. The songs — featured on the album “Pressure Machine,” which was released on Friday, Aug. 13 — made him nervous.

Posted by
Deseret News

Why this mom and other parents are suing Gov. Cox and Salt Lake County over Utah laws prohibiting school mask mandates

Ashley Weitz isn’t a special educator, but for more than 500 days she’s served that role in her child’s life. Her child, Ezra, who is 7, needs to go to school in person to receive the full benefit of special education services to help address attention deficit hyperactive disorder and delays in his speech and fine motor skill delays.
Posted by
Deseret News

Meet a newly discovered Utah native — but be careful not to step on it

Utah wildlife biologists in Salt Lake City say they recently stumbled across a tiny snail species that's been hiding in Utah. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources this month said biologists discovered the zoogenetes harpa snail, or boreal top snail, while in Dry Fork Canyon within the Uinta Mountains in April, and then again the following month at Big Brush Creek Canyon also in the mountain range.
Posted by
Deseret News

Utah football unveils World War II-inspired uniforms

This season, the Utah Utes football team will sport a jersey that commemorates a ship with connections to the Beehive State that was heavily used during World War II. On Tuesday morning, the Utes unveiled their “USS SALT LAKE CITY” uniforms that they will wear on Nov. 20 at home against the Oregon Ducks.
Posted by
Deseret News

The definitive rankings of all The Killers albums

The Killers have released another album, and it’s basically all about Utah. In mid-August, The Killers dropped the new studio album, “Pressure Machine,” which explores the hidden side of Utah. In the album, lead singer Brandon Flowers, who lived in Nephi, when he was young, reflects on his boyhood living in the small Utah town. Throughout the album, we hear snippets of small-town residents — from Nephi or Spanish Fork, it seems — who reflect on their lives. The album is packed with discussion about living up to expectations and losing out on your dreams. It’s a deep album, one packed with reflection and rusted reminiscence.

