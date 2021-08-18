2021 Blitz Previews: Shallowater Mustangs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams. The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Shallowater Mustangs. Shallowater is coming off another impressive 9-1 season, but even with so much turnover on the roster and in the coaching staff, the team has bought in to new Head Coach Rodney Vincent, setting themselves up as the team to beat in the District once again.