Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Diego-Colorado Runs

yourvalley.net
 8 days ago

Rockies first. Connor Joe singles to shortstop. Brendan Rodgers singles to shortstop. Connor Joe to third. Trevor Story strikes out on a foul tip. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers out at second. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron singles to deep left center field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Ryan McMahon flies out to deep right center field to Fernando Tatis Jr..

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Jake Cronenworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Rockies#German#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kolten Wong scores on the most ridiculous sacrifice fly ever (Video)

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong makes the Washington Nationals infield look so stupid by scoring a run on this absolutely insane sacrifice fly. Kolten Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers are playing winning baseball these days, while the Washington Nationals definitely are not. During Saturday afternoon’s game at American Family Field,...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could get second chance at shortstop Marcus Semien

The Detroit Tigers could very likely be players in the free-agent market this upcoming offseason. Veteran shortstop Marcus Semien is one of the guys whose name has been tossed around. While the frontrunner and destined option seems like it will be Carlos Correa, he may be too expensive. The Detroit...
MLBNBC Sports

Ortiz, MLB stars congratulate Miggy on 500th homer

Miguel Cabrera is the newest member of the 500-homer club. The Detroit Tigers star reached the milestone in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He becomes the 28th player ever to hit 500 home runs in their career. Watch the historic moment below:. The baseball...
MLBPosted by
InsideHook

There Will Never Be Another Hitter Like Miguel Cabrera

Batting in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Miguel Cabrera connected with a 1-1 pitch from lefty Steven Matz and sent it about 400 feet over the scoreboard in right center field. The blast made Cabrera, who won the Triple Crown and...
MLBYardbarker

Should Adalberto Mondesi move to centerfield?

What is Mondesi’s future? Nicky Lopez has been on fire this summer, hitting .332/.382/.408 over his last 54 games since mid-June with solid defense and a spurt of stolen bases. He has been worth 3.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs, more valuable than Trevor Story, Javier Baez, and everyone on the Royals roster. In Omaha, top prospect Bobby Witt, Jr. continues to rake. He has shown no signs of slowing down following his promotion to Triple-A, batting .293/.363/.575 with 25 home runs and 21 steals in 90 games overall this season. He has spent 76 games at shortstop and has provided the exemplary defense with good range and a strong arm. Meanwhile, Adalberto Mondesi has missed all but ten games this season with two separate oblique injuries. It is just another setback in what has been an injury-filled career for the promising young shortstop and it puts his future at the position into doubt. As Dayton Moore put it a few weeks ago, the Royals “can’t count on him as an everyday player.” Between Whit.
MLBDodger Insider

5 Catchers

“You gotta have a catcher, or you’re gonna have a lot of passed balls.”. Baseball truism: pennants are won with strength up the middle. The pitcher, yes, of course — he can’t be giving up more runs than you score. Increasingly pitching is viewed not as a part of team defense but its own thing, with a low FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) more predictive of victory than actual runs allowed. Pitching is not “90 percent of baseball,” or whatever portion a pundit may assign, but some figure less than 50 percent, for offense and defense are in perfect balance: a run saved is worth as much as a run scored. A run is a run is a run, Gertrude Stein might have observed.
MLBMySanAntonio

Merrifield has 3 RBIs, Perez homers as KC downs Astros 7-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1 on Monday night. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston...
MLByourvalley.net

Kansas City-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve reaches on error. Fielding error by Ryan O'Hearn. Michael Brantley walks. Jose Altuve to second. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel walks. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve to third. Carlos Correa grounds out to first base to Ryan O'Hearn. Yuli Gurriel to second. Michael Brantley to third. Jose Altuve scores. Aledmys Diaz singles to shortstop. Yuli Gurriel scores. Michael Brantley scores. Throwing error by Nicky Lopez. Jake Meyers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Aledmys Diaz out at second.
MLByourvalley.net

Minnesota-Boston Runs

Twins first. Max Kepler triples to deep center field. Brent Rooker strikes out on a foul tip. Jorge Polanco singles to right field. Max Kepler scores. Josh Donaldson flies out to shallow left field to Kyle Schwarber. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Kike Hernandez to Travis Shaw. 1...
MLByourvalley.net

N.Y. Yankees-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ozzie Albies grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Anthony Rizzo. Jorge Soler grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Anthony Rizzo. Freddie Freeman walks. Austin Riley hit by pitch. Freddie Freeman to second. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep center field. Austin Riley scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Anthony Rizzo.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Tyler Naquin and waiver-wire OFs; Triston McKenzie is for real; waiver wire SPs

Happy Monday to everybody, but especially those who have Triston McKenzie on their Fantasy rosters. He flashed upside last year and it appears he's back. You can read more about him below, but I actually wanted to start with a few starting pitchers who have been struggling recently. Over his past seven starts, Kevin Gausman has a 5.17 ERA. There are multiple things working against him right now, including lack of control, declining swinging strike rate and a higher hard contact rate. All of those things are a recipe for disaster. Any pitcher can be prone to a bad stretch, but especially one who relies on a splitter as his go-to pitch. While I have my reservations about Gausman, I would keep him in the lineup this upcoming week against the Mets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy