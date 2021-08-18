LaGrange County now has a road plan
LAGRANGE – LaGrange County now has a roadmap for care and maintenance of its hundreds of miles of county roads. Monday, LaGrange County Engineer Tharon Morgan presented the commissioners with a comprehensive study she and LaGrange County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parish undertook this spring. Together, Morgan and Parish drove all 75- plus miles of LaGrange County road, evaluating them using tools and methods designed to professionally evaluate roads, and then complied a comprehensive plan that suggests what roads are in need of immediate repair and what roads can wait.www.kpcnews.com
