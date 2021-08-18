School leaders want to know more before approving in-school COVID-19 testing

Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley points out one of the cameras the district has installed on 19 school buses to catch stop-arm violators on Monday, April 26, 2021. By Patrick Buchnowski pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State initiatives to sponsor in-school COVID-19 testing and to help schools hold community vaccine clinics are getting mixed reviews from local administrators.

While most say they are already holding or promoting vaccine events, they want more information before agreeing to start classroom testing.

“We are waiting for additional information before we consider testing,” Arnold Nadonley, Richland School District superintendent, said in an email. “We already offer vaccination clinics. We have offered two voluntary vaccination clinics so far to the public, staff and eligible students.”

Dr. Alison Beam, acting state health secretary, on Monday issued an order for all vaccine providers to work with school districts, private schools and institutes of higher education to set up vaccine clinics when requested.

Beam also announced Monday that the Department of Health has contracted with Ginkgo Bioworks to provide training, materials, staff support and lab work for classroom testing at no charge to the participating schools. The idea is to test each classroom as a group, or single pool, to determine the presence of COVID-19 in the building.

The company’s Concentric by Ginkgo testing program is being used in schools in more than 15 states. Karen Hogan, Pennsylvania general manager for Ginkgo, said many schools do weekly testing that takes about 10 minutes in each classroom.

Usually, students can do the tests themselves by swabbing each nostril lightly for about four seconds. Each pool can include up to 25 tests and results are back within 24 to 48 hours.

Each school district or governing organization can develop its own follow-up plan, Hogan explained. Ginkgo staff will be available to come back and do individual testing in the classroom to help identify those infected.

Beam’s announcement barely a week before the Aug. 25 start of classes has Windber Area School District leaders scratching their heads.

“For us, the timeliness of the information presents challenges,” Glenn Gaye, director of education, said in a phone interview. “We need to explore the hows and the whens and the wheres to make it work for our students.”

“If testing is something that can be done without interfering with the education process, that’s something we may want to do,” Windber Superintendent Joe Kimmel said. “At the same time, our job is to educate children.”

Windber superintendent Joe Kimmel welcomes Windber residents to their new Middle/High school open house on Sunday, February 27, 2017. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

Kimmel said the state has asked schools to log positive cases of COVID-19 through a new online reporting system that will be online after Labor Day. Last year, schools reported the number of positives to the health department’s regional office.

“Our local DOH contact has been excellent, but it seems they are going to change the process,” Kimmel said. “There are still a lot of questions, more than answers.”

Windber has also held vaccine clinics and is willing to schedule more, Kimmel said. Both Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Giant Eagle Pharmacy have held clinics at the school.

Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said administrators will meet later this week to discuss the state’s offers.

Meanwhile, vaccine distribution has gained some momentum across the state this month.

Over the past seven days, an average of 14,800 people a day have received a dose of vaccine. Distribution peaked at an average of more than 100,000 doses a day in mid-April but fell to about 11,000 doses a day in mid-July.

Vaccines push

Local providers are again ramping up vaccine programs.

Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has scheduled a question-and-answer session Aug. 25 at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. A vaccine clinic will follow the session and another clinic will be held Aug. 27 at the campus. The United Way of the Laurel Highlands is cosponsoring the event.

“CSSMCW has been aggressively vaccinating hundreds of school students, teachers, other school district staff, and family members all summer long,” said Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at the Windber hospital. “CSSMCW will continue to offer additional vaccine clinics as needed.”

Windber has held clinics at Conemaugh Township Area, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Portage Area, Richland, Shade-Central City, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Windber Area school districts.

Conemaugh Health System spokeswoman Kristen Hudak said no schools have asked Conemaugh to coordinate vaccine clinics.

“Our first priority will always be to our patients and our staff,” Hudak said in an email. “At this time, there is ample supply of vaccine available in the community to accommodate the needs of local schools.

“We are, however, always available to help answer questions and provide educational resources about the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines for school administrators, parents, students, and other community groups. We strongly encourage vaccination for all eligible adolescents and adults to stop the spread of the virus in our community.”

Tuesday’s updates by the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health show vaccine providers have administered 13,780,136 doses and 5,830,892 people are fully vaccinated.

There were four new deaths and 135 new COVID-19 cases across the eight-county region in Tuesday’s update. Clearfield County added one death and Westmoreland County added three deaths.

Statewide, there were 2,027 new cases and 27 deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,253,992 cases and 27,993 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Cambria County had 20 new cases, Somerset County had 15, Bedford County had 11, Blair County had 14, Indiana County had 12, Clearfield County had 13, Centre County had 14 and Westmoreland County had 36 new cases.