Reuten Associates Announces Plan for Luxury Senior Housing Community in Downtown Closter, N.J.
CLOSTER, N.J. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group unveiled plans today for a 195-unit luxury senior housing development in Closter, N.J. The Residences at Reuten Park will replace five obsolete post-World War II-era manufacturing buildings located within the Reuten Corporate Park to create a modern, state-of-the-art senior housing community.www.mysanantonio.com
