In response

To read the letter about the American Civil War was both sad and confusing about "cancel culture" and revisionist history. Of course there was no facism in 1861 nor was there a Nazi party. What there was a group of states that wished to use slave labor and allow slavery in new states joining the union and another group rigorously opposed to the idea of slavery. The Constitution did not help as it allowed slavery and Court rulings backed the legitimacy of slavery itself. Slavery existed in the North too but the economy of the North was not as dependent on slaves as was the South. The war was fought not under a federal force but by individual armies of the states that were in conflict until Lincoln installed Grant as Commander in Chief of the Union Army. After the war, there was not a movement to punish the generals who had left the Army (treason) or the troops that had fought for the South. Lee and all the others went home mostly to a destroyed region that had been freed of slavery by the Emancipation Proclamation. Reconstruction followed and then the Civil Rights Movement later on. None of this has been canceled but in some enlightened places statues of Confederate generals and soldiers have been removed from the public square and the Confederate flag has been replaced in Southern state capitals and on Southern state flags. Here in the northernmost stretches of the Union why we have to even see a Confederate Flag, much less flaunt one, confounds me. It never flew here then and it should not fly here now.