Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

In response

By Response to Bucknam
Times-Argus
 8 days ago

Deb Bucknam’s rebuttal of accusations of racism in the Republican Party doesn’t tell the whole story. Yes, the Democratic Party was (in part) extremely racist from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Era. The racist core was in the Southern states, where the Republican Party was linked with Abraham Lincoln and thus anathema ("yellow dog Democrats").

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Pluribus Unum#The Republican Party#The Democratic Party#Southern#Democrats#Dixiecrats#The Rutland Herald#Slave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Ryan Burge: American politics has not yet come to terms with a more secular America

Since 1988, the General Social Survey has been asking Americans of different ages what they believe about God. For decades, the answer did not change much. Around 70 percent of members of the Silent Generation said that they “know God really exists” and “have no doubts about it.” That same sentiment was shared by about 63 percent of baby boomers and Generation Xers.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Two roads diverged for the Republican Party

My dad used to tell me that God helps those who help themselves. Accordingly, and contrary to the beliefs of some, America’s exceptional place in the world is not a birthright. Has God blessed us? Yes. But did he give us a perpetual grant of good standing? No. It's for this reason that Benjamin Franklin observed in leaving the Constitutional Convention that we had been granted a republic “if you can keep it.”
PoliticsPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: From a different perspective …

Thank You Nick Collin. With all due respect, I wish you would consider a different perspective. I don’t know how to say it better than to quote the title of an article from an April 2012 issue of the Washington Post. “Let’s just say it: The Republicans are the problem.” (Adapted from, “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided With the New Politics of Extremism,” Thomas E. Mann and Norman J. Ornstein)
Willsboro, NYsuncommunitynews.com

LTE: In response to the letter from Willsboro

To read the letter about the American Civil War was both sad and confusing about "cancel culture" and revisionist history. Of course there was no facism in 1861 nor was there a Nazi party. What there was a group of states that wished to use slave labor and allow slavery in new states joining the union and another group rigorously opposed to the idea of slavery. The Constitution did not help as it allowed slavery and Court rulings backed the legitimacy of slavery itself. Slavery existed in the North too but the economy of the North was not as dependent on slaves as was the South. The war was fought not under a federal force but by individual armies of the states that were in conflict until Lincoln installed Grant as Commander in Chief of the Union Army. After the war, there was not a movement to punish the generals who had left the Army (treason) or the troops that had fought for the South. Lee and all the others went home mostly to a destroyed region that had been freed of slavery by the Emancipation Proclamation. Reconstruction followed and then the Civil Rights Movement later on. None of this has been canceled but in some enlightened places statues of Confederate generals and soldiers have been removed from the public square and the Confederate flag has been replaced in Southern state capitals and on Southern state flags. Here in the northernmost stretches of the Union why we have to even see a Confederate Flag, much less flaunt one, confounds me. It never flew here then and it should not fly here now.
NFLCNN

A Herschel Walker candidacy is a total nightmare for Senate Republicans

(CNN) — The news Monday that former NFL star Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia is terrible news for Senate Republicans hoping to retake the majority next November. Walker's move from Texas, where he has lived for decades, to Georgia preceded him filing papers Tuesday to run for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

The Democrats who want to destroy the Biden presidency

President Biden's domestic policy legacy looks likely to be determined largely by two bills that are before Congress. The pandemic rescue package passed back in March was significant, but most of that has already expired or will do so soon. Meanwhile, a $566 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill has passed the Senate and is before the House, and more importantly, a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is working its way through the Senate. If passed, these two bills would give Biden the most significant record of domestic accomplishment since Lyndon Johnson.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump wave crashing? Dean hits Hannity, Carlson for COVID lies as cases surge

The FDA has given full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine in a move that could spur more Americans to get vaccinated. The approval comes as many Southern states are seeing a dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the latest news concerning the coronavirus with former DNC Chair Howard Dean and Dr. Kavita Patel. Aug. 23, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Man in Joe Biden’s Way

The biggest roadblock to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda at the moment isn’t centrist Senator Joe Manchin or a progressive like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—it’s a third-term New Jersey Democrat who most Americans have never heard of: Representative Josh Gottheimer. For Democrats to have any hope of passing their transformative, $3.5...
Public HealthVanity Fair

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Joins Fellow Republicans in Quest to Kill Her Constituents

Over the past few months there’s been a lot of focus on the COVID situations in Florida and Texas, and for good reason: Not only are cases surging in those states, but their respective governors, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, are seemingly doing everything in their powers to ensure their constituents contract the highly contagious virus, from banning local mask mandates to insane new rules like the one wherein Texas schools no longer have to conduct contact tracing or let parents know if a student has tested positive. But it’s important to remember that DeSantis and Abbott aren’t the only elected officials doing a horrendous job when it comes to COVID-19—a lot of their fellow Republican governors are as well! For instance, in Alabama, which, according to NBC News, has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, Governor Kay Ivey has insisted there will be “absolutely no statewide mandates, closures, or the like.” And in South Dakota, which has seen an astonishing surge in new cases over the past two weeks, Governor Kristi Noem is talking about how she’s going to go to war with Joe Biden over vaccine mandates he wouldn’t be personally enacting!
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

House passes $3.5T Joe Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Stephanie Murphy and the Blue Dogs joined in demanding a spending compromise. Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders have muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, ending a risky standoff and putting the party’s domestic infrastructure agenda back on track. The 220-212 vote Tuesday...
POTUSWashington Times

Republican politicians still bitter at Trump over ‘America First’

Republican politicians in Washington have not learned a damned thing from the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, have they learned a thing from nearly a half-century of foreign governments’ spilling blood and treasure in Afghanistan. The world watched in horror last week as the very best, most expensive Washington...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy