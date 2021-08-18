Cancel
Virginia State

'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.

By CHARLES WILBORN Lee Newspapers
 8 days ago

For the fourth time during the course of the pandemic, another surge could potentially unleash a tidal wave of infections in Virginia in just a matter of weeks. The latest forecast from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute paints its most ominous forecast yet. Released Friday, the document suggests Virginia is heading in the same directions as other states — like Florida — that have seen caseloads surpass figures earlier this year.

