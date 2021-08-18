Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Should Insulin-dependent Diabetic Patients be Screened for Malnutrition Before Total Joint Arthroplasty?

By Andrew M. Schneider, MD; Nicholas M. Brown, MD
 8 days ago

Introduction: The association of malnutrition in the morbidly obese cohort has led to recommendations for preoperative screening before total joint arthroplasty (TJA). However, despite the connection between diabetes and poor nutrition, preoperative screening in the diabetic cohort has not been closely examined. This study compared malnutrition risk between diabetic patients and morbidly obese patients undergoing TJA and investigated the association of malnutrition on 30-day postoperative TJA outcomes in the diabetic cohort.

