GA grad earns Torras Scholarship to Ga. Tech

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
Thanks to the late Robert M. Torras, Georgia Tech is getting a cello player.

Also, the renowned engineering and science school in Atlanta gets the opportunity to mold Glynn Academy graduate Matthew Pendarvis into a future physicist.

Pendarvis was announced earlier this month as this year’s recipient of the Robert M. Torras Sr. Scholarship Endowment Fund of the Georgia Tech Foundation. Pendarvis graduated this past spring from Glynn Academy with an impressive list of honors.

With interests ranging from science to the arts, Pendarvis also is a talented musician. While majoring in physics at Georgia Tech, he plans to play cello in the school orchestra.

Pendarvis is the second recipient of the scholarship named for Torras, who was a longtime St. Simons Island resident and the owner and founder of the Kut-Kwik Corporation in Brunswick. Torras also established the Brunswick Landing Marina in the city.

Michael Torras said Pendarvis embodies the qualities his grandfather had in mind for recipients of the scholarship he established.

“He is a magnificent young man,” said Michael Torras, manager of the Brunswick Landing Marina. “He’s like, a musical prodigy. And he excels in math and the sciences. He’s going to be joining the college orchestra, while majoring in physics. That’s both sides of the brain, the arts as well as science. He’s an impressive young man.”

Torras passed away in March of 2020 at 86, but not before establishing the scholarship that allows deserving Glynn County high school graduates an all-expenses paid education at his alma mater. The Torras scholarship is packaged with other smaller Georgia Tech Foundation scholarships to provide the recipient with a full ride. The local recipient is selected by a panel of the Georgia Tech Foundation.

Robert Torras was the son of F.J. Torras, who built the first causeway bridging St. Simons Island to the mainland and whose name adorns the existing causeway. Robert Torras established the annual scholarship with a $1 million donation to the Georgia Tech Foundation in 2019. Torras told The News at the time that the scholarship was intended to give an opportunity to bright and deserving local high school graduates who might not otherwise have the resources to attend Georgia Tech.

The first Torras scholarship was presented last August to Class of ‘20 Glynn Academy grad Jad Darazim.

