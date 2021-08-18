Trainz Simulator 3
Trainz Simulator 3 delivers next-generation graphics and the most realistic train driving experience wherever you are. …. Trainz Simulator 3 delivers next-generation graphics and the most realistic train driving experience wherever you are. Take charge of steam electric or diesel locomotives and travel the world from the comfort of your home or while on the road. Climb the Rocky Mountains, venture all over the UK, journey through the USA or explore Outback Australia. Included Features: - Explore 4 highly detailed locations - Experience 12 gameplay sessions - Master 9 in-depth tutorial sessions - Control 14 highly detailed locomotives - Haul over 54 types of rolling stock - Drive in simple or realistic modes - Issue Driver Commands to dozens of other trains - Operate an entire railroad Expand your experience with new routes, sessions and hundreds of locomotives available for additional purchase. NOTE: TS3 does not currently offer world building tools or allow importing 3rd party content. Initial install size: 4GB.toucharcade.com
Comments / 0