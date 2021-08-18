Trainz Simulator 3

Lawn Mowing Simulator is a new game being developed by Skyhook Games that has released this month. It had a successful demo with over 250,000 downloads, and now it has been fully released on both Xbox Series X/S as well as PC. This game comes as the latest in the now long list of simulator games to have gained popularity in the last year or so, with the genre having gone from trucks to planes, and now to mowers. After its recent release, the main question about the game aside from being about the satisfying gameplay itself, is of course, about the cost.