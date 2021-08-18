Twitter to give option to report misleading tweets - It's not for all yet

You know Duff Goldman as an excellent baker and cake decorator with enough pastry knowledge and skills to take down the Cake Boss himself, so it's no wonder people come to him when they have a culinary conundrum. Recently, a fan reached out to the "master" to help settle a debate they were having with a friend over what constitutes as a donut — round with a hole, or simply the ability to be included in a dozen donuts (via Twitter)? The Charm City Cakes owner sided with the latter, pointing out that varieties like Crullers and Boston Creams are both considered donuts despite not being the typical O-shape associated with the pastry — but that wasn't all. Goldman shared a few other thoughts on the subject, including one which left many fans scratching their heads in confusion.