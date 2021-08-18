Twitter to give option to report misleading tweets - It's not for all yet
Twitter - for that matter, many social media platforms - is forever facing the charge that it is isn't doing much to stem the flow of misinformation on its network. Twitter's previous attempts to come down on fake news through features like Birdwatch are still works in progress. Now in continuation of that, Twitter is allowing small groups in the US, Australia and South Korea to report tweets on the social media platform that contain misinformation.www.techradar.com
