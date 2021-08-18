City of Phoenix sues Arizona, citing violation of state constitution

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) The city of Phoenix filed a lawsuit with the Superior Court Tuesday, accusing the state of Arizona of violating the state's constitution, the state said in a news release.

Phoenix alleged that state lawmakers illegally put provisions into a state budget bill, and claimed it was a violation of Arizona's constitution.

"Budget bills have to be about the budget and substantive, general legislation has to be about one subject at a time," the city said in a statement. "This ensures that proposed laws are debated and voted on only with other provisions that relate to them—rather than buried among countless other provisions."

“The city of Phoenix is filing this lawsuit to ensure the State Legislature follows our Arizona Constitution," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "This year's budget illegally limits cities' abilities to serve our communities and undermines the legislative process."

The city said the bill was supposed to be about reconciliation of the criminal justice part of the budget, but it instead covered several topics that impacted at least 10 other state agencies and addressed topics from an emergency readiness center to disputes on water rights.

Phoenix city officials said the bill also had a provision that can impact how the city supervises the Phoenix Police Department and the city's new Office of Accountability and Transparency.

"The suit seeks the court to rule the Legislature violated the Constitution and stop the bills from going into effect," the news release said.