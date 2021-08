Approval of meeting minutes. Jamie had a few corrections for the minutes. The minutes were approved. Ella Dunajsky Regarding Broad Street Truck Route. She lives across from the historic train station. Owned the home since 2004. Her kids went to Dexter. Ella has been involved in nonprofits and was president of Loch Alpine Association. She has a long history of being active and involved in the community. Neighbors on Broad have several concerns. Excessive speeds that seem to be a prevalent part of Broad Street. It’s called the drag strip. She has video of 2 gravel haulers rolling through a stop sign on Broad. Truckers do not put on the brakes, the downshift instead. There is only one not easily seen, speed limit sign on Broad. There are small children, residents and families living on Broad. This is a major safety concern. The Border to Border Trail has issues for bike riders in the areas. She would like a formal traffic study to be done. She is one of many and acts as a spokesperson for the neighborhood.