Afghan Immigrants Watch As Chaos Unfolds, Resettlement Agencies Expect More To Come To Colorado

By Karen Morfitt
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Resettlement agencies in Colorado expect to see an influx of refugees and immigrants coming from Afghanistan in the next few weeks. Many are already supporting those who were granted special immigration visas (SIV) because of the emergency.

(credit: CBS)

According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, the total number of refugee and SIV arrivals so far this year is just under 300, of those 55% are from Afghanistan.

Now that the process has been expedited those numbers are expected to grow, families who are already here say it was a change that was desperately needed.

Amrulllah Sultani and several of his friends are losing sleep over the chaos that is currently unfolding.

“You think is something happening with my family and you wake up. There’s something going on with your mind,” he said.

Before coming to the U.S. Sultani provided security for the Bagram Airbase, an attack on his life that happened one day on his way to work pushed him to leave the country.

“More than 2 years, the process to complete everything was more than 2 years,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

He was granted a special immigration visa that allowed him, his wife and two children to come to the U.S but not his extended family.

Already his brother, he believes, is at risk because of the work Sultani did with the U.S.

“I tried calling him this morning and no one answered, so I sent a message to him through What’s App, I said, ‘Why you not answer my call?’ he said, ‘I received a call for them, Taliban, saying don’t talk about the U.S. or the American.’ After that he threw away his sim card,” Sultani said.

He’s not the only one. This man says the Taliban stormed his brother’s doctor’s office and this man watches video of his brothers at the airport trying to flee the country.

Amanda Blaurock is the Executive Director of the Village Exchange Center, the focus is to provide services to all newcomers and works with the different resettling agencies in Colorado.

“We rely heavily on the three voluntary agencies; they are our partners they are the first source of service for refuges if there are any other services, we can provide we do as well,” she said.

She says they have several programs that can help make transitioning easier.

“We have the capacity to extend and welcome any of them that come into this community,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

For Sultani and the others, their first focus will remain on the family they left behind.

“It’s a really really bad situation over there right not,” Sultani said.

The three agencies who work directly with the federal office of Refugee Resettlement include Lutheran Family Services, the International Rescue Committee, and the African Community Center. They plan to discuss their efforts in a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.

