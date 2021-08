Summer continues, but Son Goku and his friends (and enemies) have not gone anywhere. True to its monthly appointment, Dragon Ball Super returns in its 75th chapter, a new series of adventures that will continue the story that we have enjoyed so far. Hand in hand with Toyotaro, but always with Akira Toriyama in the background (he devised the story), the manga clears its plot lines. Best of all, all readers have the opportunity to not miss any details, since the comic is published for free and simultaneously in Manga Plus, an application that can be downloaded at no additional cost (or read through the browser).