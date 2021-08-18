Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pharmacies preparing for expected 3rd round of COVID-19 vaccinations

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mN1v3_0bUpPSAw00

PITTSBURGH — Since the CDC authorized a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who have a weakened immune system, local and independently owned Spartan Pharmacy has been administering the third dose.

“We have had an uptick in the number of people coming in for the shots, who we definitely know who are immune compromised, transplant patients. We have seen new faces in as well,” said Spartan Pharmacy owner Adam Rice.

According to Rice, the current rollout is much different from when the vaccine first became available.

“With regards to the supply chain, that has been ironed out. Almost to a fault at this point,” he said.

Rice said he has more doses than patients.

To get the COVID vaccine from Spartan Pharmacy, you can either walk in or book an appointment online.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Pharmacies#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Spartan Pharmacy#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Available Next Month

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At a time when health officials continue to urge North Texans to get vaccinated, there’s new information about when a third COVID-19 vaccine dose will be available to those who’ve already been immunized. Susybelle Gosslee of Dallas proudly carries her COVID-19 vaccination card that she’s kept close to her since early this year. “I got vaccinated as soon as I could,” said Gosslee. “I ended up having to go to Athens, Texas to the CVS there.” But the 76-year-old says she’s had concerns about how it long it will last. “It has entered my mind especially when I read about the...
Medina County, TXdevinenews.com

Full approval on Pfizer vaccine, four more deaths reported

Press Release August, 23, 2021–First, FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. This is a great achievement for public health and should help boost public confidence in vaccine safety. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Beaumont Health Department to offer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Public Health Department - The Beaumont Public Health Department will be administering the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with a moderately to severely weakened immune system, who have already received two (2) doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, on August 24, 26, and 31 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a 3rd dose.
Arkansas State5newsonline.com

Arkansas pharmacies preparing to give out booster, 3rd dose shots

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas pharmacies are gearing up for the influx of people who will seek the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots. They're also preparing for the 3rd dose vaccinations for those who are immunocompromised. Lyn Fruchey with Freiderica Pharmacy and Compounding in Little Rock said if approved by...
Pharmaceuticalsfoxla.com

COVID-19 booster vaccine: FDA approves 3rd shot for immunocompromised

LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized an additional COVID-19 booster vaccine for people who have compromised immune systems as the highly contagious delta variant continues to fuel a resurgence of U.S. infections. The agency announced the approval on Thursday evening, saying boosters would be a...
Public Healthfoxnebraska.com

Hy-Vee Pharmacy now offering free, third COVID-19 vaccine doses for eligible patients

For those that may need a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine you can now go to Hy-Vee to get it. Hy-Vee, Inc. said free, third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses are now available at more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. They say the new doses, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.
Public HealthInside Higher Ed

COVID-19 Round-Up: Fauci Endorses Vaccine Mandates

Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, endorsed COVID-19 vaccine mandates for universities and schools on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Tuesday. "We are in a critical situation now," said Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases. "We've had 615,000+ deaths and we are in a major surge now as we're going into the fall into the school season. This is very serious business. You would wish that people would see why it's so important to get vaccinated.
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Eligible Oklahomans Begin Receiving Their 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

The White House is expected to announce new guidance on COVID-19 boosters this week. We're told they will recommend Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to start getting a booster shot eight months after their second dose. But people that are immunocompromised, like Monica Burnett and Maggie Gregory,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy