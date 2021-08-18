Pharmacies preparing for expected 3rd round of COVID-19 vaccinations

PITTSBURGH — Since the CDC authorized a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who have a weakened immune system, local and independently owned Spartan Pharmacy has been administering the third dose.

“We have had an uptick in the number of people coming in for the shots, who we definitely know who are immune compromised, transplant patients. We have seen new faces in as well,” said Spartan Pharmacy owner Adam Rice.

According to Rice, the current rollout is much different from when the vaccine first became available.

“With regards to the supply chain, that has been ironed out. Almost to a fault at this point,” he said.

Rice said he has more doses than patients.

To get the COVID vaccine from Spartan Pharmacy, you can either walk in or book an appointment online.