Back to School Coloring Contest Winners!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore heading back to school, many children colored and submitted their artwork to the Triangle News Leader’s Back to School Coloring Contest. Pictured here are the happy artists chosen by the Triangle News Leader staff: Leah, age 4, Kinsey, age 8, and Bryson, age 12. Each winner received a family-four pack of tickets to Crayola Experience in Orlando and a coloring book with crayons.

