Following an impressive start to life in the Premier League, many expected Sheffield United to kick on and really establish themselves as a regular in the top flight. Taking like a duck to water, the Blades were almost in contention for European places at the turn of the year but just 12 months later they were at the foot of the table, relegation looking more of an inevitability with each passing game. The Blades slumped down to the second division listlessly, looking fatigued and unmotivated by the time the full-time whistle blew on a rare 1-0 win at home to Burnley on the final day.