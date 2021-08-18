Sammie’s Hot Dog and Ice Cream Shop is celebrating its first year in business. The spot is located at 1540 CR44A in Wildwood, one mile east of interstate 75. The property was purchased in 2019 with a vision of making it into a little roadside “snack shack” that is a common sight from Pat Gardella’s memories of growing up in New England. She was always a bit of an entrepreneur, having owned a variety of small businesses through the years, but always wanted to own an ice cream shop.