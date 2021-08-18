Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildwood, FL

Sammie’s Hot Dog and Ice Cream Shop

midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammie’s Hot Dog and Ice Cream Shop is celebrating its first year in business. The spot is located at 1540 CR44A in Wildwood, one mile east of interstate 75. The property was purchased in 2019 with a vision of making it into a little roadside “snack shack” that is a common sight from Pat Gardella’s memories of growing up in New England. She was always a bit of an entrepreneur, having owned a variety of small businesses through the years, but always wanted to own an ice cream shop.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Wildwood, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cone#Hot Dogs#Food Drink#Ice Cream Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy