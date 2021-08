I’m finding it difficult to focus on much beyond what is happening in Afghanistan this week, as I suspect many of you are as well. Images of desperate people trying to flee the country, even to the point of falling to their death off moving airplanes are hard to ignore. I am worried and heartbroken over the fate of the women of Afghanistan who will once again find themselves under an unimaginably harsh regime. And I am angry that we seem to be prioritizing our self-interest and prosperity over the tragedy unfolding before us right now.