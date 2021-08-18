American Idol's Syesha Mercado Tears Up as She Speaks About Losing Custody of Kids: 'It Hurts So Bad'

American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado, who had two children removed from her by the state of Florida, has been reunited with one of them: her infant daughter. Mercado and her partner, Tyron Deener, raised $400,000 on GoFundMe for their battle with child protection authorities and hired prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump in their quest to regain custody of baby Ast and toddler Amen’Ra. The boy was put into foster care after a doctor alleged that he was malnourished, which his parents deny, and the newborn was then taken away under a court order a week ago. As TMZ reported, Deener posted video to Mercado’s Instagram account on Friday showing Ast in a car seat with the caption “AST IS HOME!!!” He added, “We still got work to do to get ’Ra back. Thank you, because of y’all we had the proper support to get the best attorneys in the country.” Mercado was a finalist on Idol’s seventh season.