Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

American Idol's Syesha Mercado Tears Up as She Speaks About Losing Custody of Kids: 'It Hurts So Bad'

By Gabrielle Chung
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I'm just missing out on so many precious moments — this is such a precious time," Syesha Mercado said. American Idol alum Syesha Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener are speaking out after losing custody of their two young children, 18-month-old son Amen'Ra and 2-week-old daughter Ast. In a virtual...

people.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Syesha Mercado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Malnutrition#American Idol#Child Protective Services#Johns Hopkins#The Miami Herald Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNew York Post

‘American Idol’ star Syesha Mercado reunited with newborn daughter

“American Idol” star Syesha Mercado and her partner, Tyrone Deener, were reunited with their newborn daughter Ast on Friday. The couple posted a video on Instagram showing their sleeping infant daughter, presumably in the car, riding home. Mercado, 34, and Deener, 36, could be seen laughing and smiling in the...
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘American Idol’ Finalist Syesha Mercado Gets Baby Girl Back From State

American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado, who had two children removed from her by the state of Florida, has been reunited with one of them: her infant daughter. Mercado and her partner, Tyron Deener, raised $400,000 on GoFundMe for their battle with child protection authorities and hired prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump in their quest to regain custody of baby Ast and toddler Amen’Ra. The boy was put into foster care after a doctor alleged that he was malnourished, which his parents deny, and the newborn was then taken away under a court order a week ago. As TMZ reported, Deener posted video to Mercado’s Instagram account on Friday showing Ast in a car seat with the caption “AST IS HOME!!!” He added, “We still got work to do to get ’Ra back. Thank you, because of y’all we had the proper support to get the best attorneys in the country.” Mercado was a finalist on Idol’s seventh season.
Manatee County, FLComplex

Video Shows Authorities Take Newborn Baby From ‘American Idol’ Contestant Syesha Mercado

Fans are outraged after authorities took away a second child from “American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado, just months after taking away her son. Syesha took to Instagram Live Wednesday to record an encounter with Manatee County, Florida, sheriff’s deputies as they surrounded her vehicle in an attempt to take her days-old daughter from her. The singer was forced to surrender her baby in the welfare check, just months after already having her one-year-old son, Amen’Ra, taken from her custody.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Syesha Mercado Reunited With Newborn Following Medical Kidnapping

Yesterday American Idol singer Syesha Mercado was finally reunited with her 20-day old newborn after she was taken away from her 10-days prior during a medical kidnapping. Social media has been in an uproar after a video went viral of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office seizing Mercado’s second baby on the side of the road as she begged to breastfeed the baby. In an attempt to bring attention to the story, Kim Kardashian tweeted to her 70 million followers about the case in an attempt to get Mercado’s two children returned.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Anna Duggar Reportedly Getting Help With Kids After Josh’s Arrest

Since Josh Duggar was arrested, the whole Counting On family has been pretty quiet. Some have shared statements regarding his charges or posted normal photos on social media, but many have been staying silent. For the past few months, Anna Duggar hasn’t released a statement or posted anything on social media. Sources have shared information about Anna, but nothing has come out about the couple’s six children.
RelationshipsHipHopDX.com

Future Accused Of Texting 8-Year-Old Son His Mom's A ‘Hoe’

The mother of Future’s eight-year-old son took to social media on Tuesday (August 10) claiming he spoke badly about her over text messages. Heading to her Instagram Stories, Brittni Mealy shared an alleged text message conversation between Future and Prince in which he says, “Your mother is a hoe!”. Mealy...
CelebritiesPeople

Shawn Johnson Says Daughter, 21 Months, Has 'Bad' Ear Infection, Isolating Away from Newborn Baby

Shawn Johnson East says her 21-month-old daughter is isolating away from her newborn baby brother while getting over a "bad" ear infection. The Olympic gymnast gave birth to her second child, a son, on Monday, July 19, and on her Instagram Story Wednesday, she shared that daughter Drew Hazel had contracted an ear infection and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is a common respiratory virus that typically causes cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC.

Comments / 1

Community Policy