Black Mountain, NC

Board of Adjustment

townofblackmountain.org
 7 days ago

The Black Mountain Board of Adjustment will meet for their regular meeting scheduled on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 160 Midland Avenue, Black Mountain, NC 28711. A Zoom link is also provided for anyone wishing to participate but is not able to attend in-person. There are three ways the public can participate in the meeting: 1. Attend the meeting in person at Town Hall. 2. Join the meeting through Zoom on your computer or smart device. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86172299568 Meeting ID: 861 7229 9568 3. Join the meeting by telephone (listen only). 1-877-853-5247 or 1-888-788-0099 Meeting ID: 861 7229 9568 followed by the pound sign (#) The meeting is open to the public.

www.townofblackmountain.org

City
Black Mountain, NC
Government
