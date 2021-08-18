Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Celebrates Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry’s Centennial Birthday: Live Long and Prosper

spacecoastdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NASA) – NASA is helping the legacy of inspiration, hope, and diversity fostered by the creator of Star Trek to live long and prosper. The agency will observe the late Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday with a special program called, Celebrating Gene Roddenberry: Star Trek’s Bridge and NASA – a panel discussion airing on NASA Television, the agency’s website, the NASA App, and NASA social media at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 19.

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
George Takei
Person
Bill Nelson
Person
Rod Roddenberry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propulsion#Kennedy Space Center#Star Trek#Nasa Television#Europa Clipper#Navigation#Deep Space Network#Vulcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Images of the Week: Star Trek, Rocket Launch & a Ghostly Galaxy

The International Space Station was orbiting 263 miles above the southeast coast of Brazil on the Atlantic Ocean into an orbital sunrise when this photograph was taken. The orbital platform has been continuously occupied for more than 20 years and hosts a variety of research and experiments that benefit the whole of humanity.
EntertainmentStarTrek.com

Celebrate Star Trek Day 2021 With Live-Streamed Panels and More

Join Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day on Wednesday, September 8th at 5:30 PM, PT/8:30 PM, ET. Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and feature back-to-back in-person conversations with cast members and creative minds from the Star Trek Universe, legacy moments with iconic cast, plus surprise appearances, announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.
MoviesDeadline

Star Trek Day: Paramount+ Sets Date, Unveils Trailer For Live-Streamed Celebration

On Wednesday, Paramount+ unveiled a trailer for its second annual Star Trek Day celebration, announcing that it will take place on September 8 at 5:30 PM PT. The live-streamed event hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton comes on the 55th anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series‘ television premiere. It will be taped live at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, and will feature back-to-back conversations with cast and creatives from across the Star Trek universe, along with exclusive news surrounding the Star Trek series on Paramount+, an orchestra conducted by composer Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard), which will perform Star Trek music throughout the evening, and plenty of surprises.
EntertainmentPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek Day 2021 announces huge events for fans

Star Trek Day 2021 is on Sep. 8, 2021. Fans of Star Trek are going to want to check out Star Trek Day 2021 on Sep. 8. The two-plus hour event will stream live and feature some of the biggest names in Star Trek today, as well as conversations with some of the all time greats that the franchise has ever had.
MoviesPosted by
geekspin

Fantastic Star Trek merch to celebrate 55 years of going where no man has gone before

On September 8th, 1966, the first-ever episode of Star Trek graced our television screens. On that day, Captain James T. Kirk and his crew kicked off a multi-year exploration of the Milky Way galaxy, which taught audiences to celebrate diversity, promote inclusion, and practice acceptance. The sci-fi media franchise, which was created Gene Roddenberry, is turning 55 this year, and if you’re like several Trekkies who are looking for a little memento to mark the upcoming milestone, below is a list of fantastic Star Trek merch you can add to your existing collection.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Villager who helped perfect NASA landing craft to celebrate 105th birthday

A Villager who helped perfect NASA’s moon landing craft will celebrate his 105th birthday. Francis “Frank” Damis will turn 105 on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Before retiring to The Villages, Damis was a millwright. He took a position with Grumman Aircraft and eventually got into the NASA space program. NASA was having trouble with the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) that transported astronauts to the surface of the moon and then carried them back to rendezvous with the Command Module to fly back to Earth.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Roddenberry Planetarium carries on legacy of Star Trek creator born in El Paso 100 years ago

EL PASO, Texas -- "Space. The final frontier." Those words are heard at the beginning of every episode of Star Trek, the original TV series. The man who created Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry, was born in El Paso 100 years ago this week. The Roddenberry Planetarium, which used to be located at the El Paso The post Roddenberry Planetarium carries on legacy of Star Trek creator born in El Paso 100 years ago appeared first on KVIA.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Film based on Star Trek creator in the works

A new biopic on “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberg is in the works with Adam Mazer, whose credits include “You Don’t Know Jack” and “Empire State”, penning for Roddenbery Entertainment. Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are producing the film, which is now on the hunt for a cast and director.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Creator Gene Roddenberry Biopic In Works With ‘You Don’t Know Jack’ Scribe Adam Mazer

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some news that’s fitting for a day that would be Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday. Roddenberry Entertainment has been working quietly on a feature biopic of the sci-fi TV icon, and there is a script by Adam Mazer, whose credits include the Emmy-winning script for the 2010 HBO movie You Don’t Know Jack which starred Al Pacino as Dr. Jack Kevorkian. Producers include Star Trek caretakers Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, who executive produce all current franchise series including Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. Next up the development will be finding a director and actors. There’s no...
Moviestrekmovie.com

Gene Roddenberry Biopic In The Works

On the centennial of Gene Roddenberry’s birth comes word of a film project based on The Great Bird’s life. Deadline Hollywood first reported (later confirmed by Variety) that a biopic about Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry is in development at Roddenberry Entertainment. A script has been written by Emmy-winner Adam Mazer (best known for HBO’s You Don’t Know Jack).
Celebritiesbeyondthemic.com

Rod Roddenberry on Think Trek with Guest Host Dave Fernandez

Bill Nye, LeVar Burton, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera and Many More Partner With Roddenberry Entertainment to Recite 100 of Gene Roddenberry’s Inspirational & Insightful Quotes in Honor of Late Creator’s 100th Birthday, August 19, 2021. Quoting Gene. Accompanying the video quotes, is a 100 episode, limited...
CelebritiesStarTrek.com

How Gene Roddenberry Stayed Connected to Fandom Through Letters

Because of social media, fans waiting in anticipation of the newest Star Trek movie or show are able to interact with the directors, writers, producers and actors instantaneously and often. Back in 1966, however, modern social media was as much science fiction as the universal translator or communicator, yet the original show’s creator Gene Roddenberry and his staff understood even then the value of interacting positively with fans. They did so via letters instead of status updates and especially valuable is the fact that those typed and handwritten communications were often much longer, detailed and thoughtful than can be allowed with social media limitations of characters or space. As part of our ongoing research, the goal of which is to celebrate Trek’s behind-the-scenes artists, we have been studying the communications of Gene Roddenberry, particularly the letters he wrote to fans which are available in his “Gene Roddenberry Star Trek Television Series Collection 1966-1969” archive at the University of California, Los Angeles library.
Entertainmenthypebeast.com

Star Trek Creator’s Estate To Produce Life-Size Starship Enterprise Hologram

For all Star Trek aficionados, this could be your star-crossed dream. Gene Roddenberry’s estate has announced a new venture in partnership with OTOY titled The Roddenberry Archive. The new venture is aimed at preserving the entire history of Roddenberry’s legacy, specifically the Star Trek franchise. The Roddenberry archive will be...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Gene Roddenberry’s memory to live on in Roddenberry Archive

Groups of people are coming together to celebrate Gene Roddenberry, creator of Star Trek. Several huge names are coming together to help secure the legacy of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry with a project called The Roddenberry Archive. Roddenberry’s family, a cloud graphics company called OTOY, Star Trek Encylopedia authors Denise and Mike Okuda, digital artist Mike Winklemann and the holographic display company LightField Lab are leaders on the project that is expected to be a multi-decade collaboration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy