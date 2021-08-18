Mendota Mayor thanks agencies which assisted community after storm

MENDOTA – Mendota Mayor David Boelk thanked a number of agencies who helped the community clean up after a severe storm last Wednesday morning. The winds gusting at times over 100 mph felled hundreds of tree limbs, which city crews spent days cleaning up ahead of the 74th Annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival. The Salvation Army and Kurt Bruno Insurance provided meals for the workers. Troy Grove, Peru, LaSalle, Utica and Sublette Fire Departments, Illinois State Police, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, ValCOMM, LaSalle County EMA, IDOT were all thanked along with the City of Ottawa who sent a crew of 12 to work on clearing debris for two days.