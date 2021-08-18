Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendota, IL

Mendota Mayor thanks agencies which assisted community after storm

walls102.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – Mendota Mayor David Boelk thanked a number of agencies who helped the community clean up after a severe storm last Wednesday morning. The winds gusting at times over 100 mph felled hundreds of tree limbs, which city crews spent days cleaning up ahead of the 74th Annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival. The Salvation Army and Kurt Bruno Insurance provided meals for the workers. Troy Grove, Peru, LaSalle, Utica and Sublette Fire Departments, Illinois State Police, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, ValCOMM, LaSalle County EMA, IDOT were all thanked along with the City of Ottawa who sent a crew of 12 to work on clearing debris for two days.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mendota, IL
Government
City
Peru, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mendota, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
North Utica, IL
City
Sublette, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
City
Troy Grove, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Police#The Salvation Army#Kurt Bruno Insurance#Sublette Fire Departments#The City Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy