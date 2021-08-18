Cancel
Buchanan County, MO

Parson comments on low Buch. Co. vaccination numbers at St. Joseph stop

By Alan Van Zandt
kq2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Joseph, Mo.) -- Despite rising new case numbers and hospitalizations, Governor Mike Parson will not tell people in Buchanan County to get a Covid-19 vaccination. While in St. Joseph as part of a statewide tour to celebrate Missouri's bicentennial, Parson said that people should first talk with doctors, pastors and others in the community they trust to get advice and then make a decision on whether or not to get the shots.

Comments / 1

Person
Mike Parson
Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 1

