Parson comments on low Buch. Co. vaccination numbers at St. Joseph stop
(St. Joseph, Mo.) -- Despite rising new case numbers and hospitalizations, Governor Mike Parson will not tell people in Buchanan County to get a Covid-19 vaccination. While in St. Joseph as part of a statewide tour to celebrate Missouri's bicentennial, Parson said that people should first talk with doctors, pastors and others in the community they trust to get advice and then make a decision on whether or not to get the shots.www.kq2.com
